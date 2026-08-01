TIME OUT OTSEGO for SUNDAY, August 2

Ox Roast To Support

Local Fire Department

OX ROAST—Noon. Support the Wells Bridge Fire Department. Featuring live entertainment by The Jason Wicks Band. Clam chowder at noon; ox roast at 3 p.m. Tickets required. Wells Bridge Fire Department, 114 County Highway 4, Wells Bridge. (607) 988-2542 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1452050420300099&set=a.298880925617060

LOCAL ART—9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. First-ever “Local Art Exhibition.” Showcasing art by community members related to the New York State Parks system or conservation. All media welcome, from painting to music to sculptures. Glimmerglass State Park Nature Center, 1527 County Road 31, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8662 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1458798756294402&set=a.351163397057949

YOGA—9 a.m. Hatha Yoga Class with Mira. The Gatehouse, 130 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/2195583114613528/2195583141280192/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22extra_data%22%3A%22%22%2C%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D%2C%7B%22extra_data%22%3A%22%22%2C%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D%2C%7B%22extra_data%22%3A%22%22%2C%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

MILFORD FARMERS’ MARKET—10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Held each Sunday, Memorial Day through Columbus Day weekends. Curry Park, State Highway 28, Milford. https://www.facebook.com/groups/2048911982045357

BBQ DINNER—11 a.m. until gone. Featuring Brooks’ barbecue chicken. Fees apply. Masonic Lodge, 394 West Main Street, West Winfield. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=10232278857183621&set=gm.2624224771307802&idorvanity=795418347521796

SUNDAY SERIES—1-3 p.m. “Oneonta’s Revolutionary Soldiers.” Presented by Melinda McTaggart. Free and open to the public. Bring your own folding lawn chair. Front lawn, Swart-Wilcox House Museum, Wilcox Avenue, Oneonta. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1580845830718866&set=a.515637050573088

LIVE MUSIC—1-3 p.m. “Sunday Sessions with Jimi Hendrix Jazz Trio.” The Gatehouse, 130 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1044178965215566

CONCERT—2 p.m. “Fenimore String Quartet.” Tickets required. Cherry Valley Artworks, The Star Theater at The Foundry, 44 Main Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-3080 or https://cvartworks.org/2026-season/

TEA TIME—3-5 p.m. “Afternoon Tea with a Twist.” Curated selection of teas paired with a creative menu. Fees apply; reservations required. The Otesaga Resort Hotel, 60 Lake Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9931 or https://www.otesaga.com/dine/seasonal-dining

CLASSICAL MUSIC—4 p.m. Honest Brook Music Festival: Estel Vivo Casanovas, saxophone. Tickets required. Honest Brook Music Festival Barn, 1921 Honest Brook Road, Delhi. hbmfinfo@gmail.com or https://www.hbmf.org/

THEATER—5 p.m. “Dual Rivet Dance.” Free; suggested donation appreciated. Franklin Stage Company, 25 Institute Street, Franklin. (607) 829-3700 or https://franklinstagecompany.org/events/dual-rivet-dance/

MUSIC—7 p.m. “Oneonta Kirtan: Interfaith Devotional Music Meditation.” Held first Sunday of each month. First Presbyterian Church of Oneonta, 296 Main Street, Oneonta. https://www.facebook.com/groups/1570299106866182

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