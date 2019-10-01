HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 2, 2019

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 2

AWARDS PRESENTATION – 7 p.m. Celebrate presentation of Eduard Hofbauer Outstanding Service Awards to Deb Bruce, Corine Smith. Wayne Wright will receive Albert E. Morris Award for contributions to local history followed by short business meeting. Free, open to public. Refreshments included. Oneonta History Center, 183 Main St., Oneonta. 607-432-0960 or visit www.oneontahistory.org/upcomingevents.htm

FUNGI LECTURE – 6:30 p.m. “Fungi: The Good, The Bad & The Ugly.” Explore the amazing world of fungus with mycologist Sally Reymers. Cost, $5/non-member. Rogers Environmental Education Center, 2721 St. Hwy. 80, Sherburne. 607-674-4733 or visit friendsofrogers.org