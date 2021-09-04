HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Free Labor Day Concert 09-05-21

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 5

COMMUNITY CONCERT – 3 p.m. Enjoy ‘Music from the Hills’ as performed by the Oneonta Community Concert Band, in the City of the Hills this Labor Day. Will include show tunes, marches, folk music and more. In the spirit of labor day, this concert will be free. On the Pavilion, Wilber Park, Oneonta. 607-376-7485 or visit www.oneontamusicians.org

NY STATE FAIR – 7 a.m. – 10 p.m. Come have fun at this 13 day showcase of agriculture, entertainment, education, and technology. The Great New York State Fairgrounds, 581 State Fair Blvd., Syracuse. 315-487-7711 or visit nysfair.ny.gov

COOPERSTOWN ARTISAN FEST – 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Come shop the works of 21+ vendors from across Upstate New York. There’s everything from woodwork, purses, jewelry, pottery, soaps, and much more available to browse and even purchase. There will be live music and food available. On the lawn at the Otsego County Courthouse, 197 Main St., Cooperstown. 607-547-9983 or visit www.cooperstownartisanfestival.info

FINE ART FEST – 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Check out the beautiful exhibits of arts and crafts available from upstate New York artisans, artists, and others this weekend at the Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main St., Cooperstown. 607-547-9777 or visit www.cooperstownart.com/fine-arts-on-the-lawn.html

FRANKLIN MARKET – 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Find delicious local produce from the Franklin area, everything from bread to beef to plant seedlings and more. Also, enjoy music in the market from 11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. featuring local musicians ‘The Old Masters’ performing Jazz standards out of the American Song book. Franklin Farmers Market, lawn in front of Chapel Hall, 15 Institute St., Franklin. Visit franklinlocal.org