HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Frozen Toe Trail Run With Clark Sports Center 01-22-2022

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, JANUARY 22

FROZEN TOE RUN – 11 a.m. Brave the cold for the 2022 Frozen Toe 5 Mile Trail Run. Course travels the perimeter of the Clark Sports Center property and wooded trails. There is a 2.5 mile option. Cost, FREE. Will be held in all weather conditions. Registration required. Clark Sports Center, Cooperstown. 607-547-2800 or visit www.clarksportscenter.com/events/2022-frozen-toes-5-miler/

SNOW TUBING – 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Get outside for some winter fun, gliding down a slope on a snow tube. Weather & staff dependent, call Friday for most up-to-date information. Glimmerglass State Park, 1527 Co. Rd. 51, Cooperstown. 607-547-8662 or visit www.facebook.com/GlimmerglassStatePark/

YOUTH PRESENTATION WORKSHOP – 1 – 3 p.m. Otsego County youth are invited to learn how to give public presentations on a skill or topic they already know, and learn how to make their voice heard. Presentations will be held 2/26. Presented by the Cornell Cooperative Extension, 123 Lake St., Cooperstown. 607-547-2536 or visit cceschoharie-otsego.org/events/2022/01/22/4-h-public-presentation-workshop-for-youth-otsego-county

OPENING RECEPTION – 3 – 5 p.m. Celebrate opening of new art exhibit ‘The Wilderness Diary.’ Inspired by the diary of the artists aunt who struggled with Bipolar Disorder in the ‘60s & ‘70s. Come meet the artist and learn more about the works. Displayed 1/22 thru 3/5. Roxbury Arts Center, 5025 Vega Mountain Rd., Roxbury. 607-325-7908 or visit roxburyartsgroup.org