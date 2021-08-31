HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Fun At The Fair 09-01-21

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 1

NY STATE FAIR – 7 a.m. – 10 p.m. Come have fun at this 13 day showcase of agriculture, entertainment, education, and technology. The Great New York State Fairgrounds, 581 State Fair Blvd., Syracuse. 315-487-7711 or visit nysfair.ny.gov

TRAP SHOOT – 1 & 6 p.m. Bring out your shotgun and shells for fun afternoon and evening trapshoot. (Weather permitting). Cost, $1/round. Please follow all firearm regulations. Crumhorn Rod & Gun Club, 574 Crumhorn Lake Rd., Maryland. 607-638-9379 or visit www.facebook.com/crumhornrodandgunclub/