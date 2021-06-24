HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Fun performance at Hyde Hall 06-25-21

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, JUNE 25

SUMMER CONCERT SERIES – 7:30 p.m. Enjoy fun performance of ‘The Ships Captain’ about the hijinks of 2 sisters, their guardian, and a mysterious suitor. This singspiel from 1817 includes parodies of famous pieces from Mozart, Beethoven, and popular German folk songs.Cost, $20/adult. Hyde Hall, 267 Glimmerglass State Park Rd., Cooperstown. 607-547-5098 or visit hydehall.org

BIRD ATLAS – June 25 thru 27. Birders are invited to go see what breeding bird they can spot in a new atlas event by the Audubon Society. 607-397-3815 or visit www.facebook.com/DelawareOtsegoAudubonSociety/

CIRCUS – 5:30 & 7:30 p.m. Bring the kids out for the Zerbini Family Circus featuring Animals, Aerialists, Jugglers, Clowns, and more. Pony rides available 1 hour before. Masks, social distancing required. Cost, $15/adult. Free Parking. 6th Ward Playground, Scramling Ave., Oneonta. 607-434-4419 or visit zerbinifamilycircus.com

FIRE PIT FRIDAYS – 7 – 10 p.m. Get out and enjoy a fun night around the fire with friends, drinks and music. This week features feel good music by Annie In The Water. Brewery Ommegang, 656 Co.Hwy. 33, Cooperstown. 607-280-2900 or visit www.ommegang.com/event/fire-pit-fridays-2021-2/