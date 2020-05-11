HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Fun Video Game Tournament 05-12-20

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for TUESDAY, MAY 12

TOURNAMENT – Noon. Have fun with epic Smash Bros. Tournament from the comfort of home. No entry fee, total of $1,500 in cash prizes available. Hosted by Leaf Play or spectate from Twitch. Visit coinoplegends.com/tournament for info.

MORNING PROGRAM – 10 a.m. Join library staff each morning for books, songs, & fingerplays to keep the kids 2-5 entertained. Huntington Memorial Library, Oneonta. www.facebook.com/hmloneonta/

STORYTIME – 10:30 a.m. Hop online with the kids for fun interactive storytime with Miss Anne at the Harris Memorial Library. Visit www.facebook.com/harrislibrary/ for info.

HEATSMART – Noon – 1 p.m. Webinar presented by Halco, Otsego County Conservation Association, on the retrofit of an 1880s farmhouse for proper insulation, installing a ground source heat pump. Visit occainfo.org/calendar/heat-smart-otsego-whole-home-retrofit-case-study/ for info.

CANDIDATE CONVERSATION – 2 p.m. Discuss the 121st Assembly district with Candidate Dan Butterman on Facebook Live every Tuesday in May. Each session on a different topic. Visit www.facebook.com/ButtermannForNY121/ for info.

