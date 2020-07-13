By: Larissa Ryan  07/13/2020  5:00 pm
HAPPENIN' OTSEGO: Give Blood, Save Lives 07-14-20

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for TUESDAY, JULY 14

Give Blood, Save Lives

BLOOD DRIVE – Noon – 5 p.m. Give Blood & save lives with the American Red Cross. Laurens American Legion, 11 Main St., Laurens. www.redcrossblood.org

STORYTIME – 10 a.m. Join Miss Kathryn for Facebook Live storytime featuring stories, songs, fun activities based around Ice Cream & Desserts with Huntington Memorial Library. All ages welcome. Visit www.facebook.com/hmloneonta/ for info.

TUESDAY MARKET – Noon – 5 p.m. Crafts, produce, more available each Tuesday in July. Please practice social distancing, wear a mask, wash your hands. Pre-order available. 101 Main St., Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. Rain or shine.

