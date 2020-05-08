HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Give Blood To Save A Life 05-09-20

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, MAY 9

BLOOD DRIVE – 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. Donate blood, help the hospitals to save lives. Main Street Baptist Church, Briggs Hall, 333 Main St., Oneonta. 800-733-2767 or visit www.redcrossblood.org/donate-blood/dlp/coronavirus–covid-19–and-blood-donation.html

SHOP LOCAL BUSINESSES – Support local businesses during these difficult times. Visit supportotsego.com for list of local businesses online.

ART & YOGA – 10 a.m. Stay centered at home with art talk by Mary Murray followed by Yoga with Lisa Gallagher of the Munson Willaims Proctor Arts Institute. Donations gratefully accepted to keep program going. Visit www.facebook.com/MWPAI to join the class.

