HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Glimpse Into The Opera ‘From The Diary Of Sally Hemmings’ 08-27-20

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for THURSDAY, AUGUST 27

GLIMPSE – 5:30 p.m. Enjoy first look at ‘From The Diary of Sally Hemmings’ a dramatic song cycle that imagines the experience of Sally Hemmings, who was the slave of Thomas Jefferson, as told through fictional diary entries. Presented by Glimmerglass Festival. Visit glimmerglass.org/events/glimpse-from-the-diary-of-sally-hemings/ for info.

COVID-19 TESTING – 9 a.m. – Noon. Healthy individuals are invited to drive-thru testing for Covid-19, free to Otsego County residents courtesy of the Otsego County Department of Health. Registration required. Greenie’s, 2591 St. Hwy. 7, Otego. 607-547-4279.

RABIES CLINIC – 9 – Noon. Free rabies vaccination for cats, dogs, ferrets. Scheduling for 30 minute intervals to follow social distancing. First come, first serve. Susquehanna SPCA, Rt. 28, Cooperstown. 607-547-4230 or visit sqspca.org/free-weekly-rabies-clinics/

BIRD CHAT – 7 p.m. New to birding, sign up to chat with experience birders of the Delaware Otsego Audubon Society. Bring your questions and observations for virtual discussion. Visit www.facebook.com/DelawareOtsegoAudubonSociety/ for details.

WORD THURSDAY – 7 – 9 p.m. Hop online to enjoy prerecorded open-mic by area poets followed by presentation featuring the poets from the 2019 spring workshop ‘Seeing Things.’ Presented by Bright Hill Press. Visit www.facebook.com/brighthp/ for info.

CONCERT SERIES – 7 – 9 p.m. Live From The Park, Oneonta Summer Concert series to feature Fritz’s Polka Band performing live online. Visit www.facebook.com/oneontarec/ for info.

BENEFIT CONCERT – 8 p.m. Live virtual concert to thank America’s farmers, ranchers for their dedication to keep our food system going. Proceeds benefit 4H program for kids. Visit cceschoharie-otsego.org/events/2020/08/27/farmon-benefit-concert for info.