By: Larissa Ryan  05/26/2021  5:00 pm
AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | Happenin' OtsegoHAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Hall of Fame Author Series presents Rico Petrocelli of the Boston Red Sox 05-27-21

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Hall of Fame Author Series presents Rico Petrocelli of the Boston Red Sox 05-27-21

 05/26/2021    AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, Happenin' Otsego
HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for THURSDAY, MAY 27

Hall of Fame Author Series presents
Rico Petrocelli of the Boston Red Sox

14-19eventspage

AUTHOR SERIES – 2 p.m. Join Rico Petrocelli of the Boston Red Sox for a discussion of his book ‘An All-Star’s Cardboard Memories.’ Free, registration required. Presented by The Baseball Hall of Fame, Cooperstown. 607-547-7200 or visit baseballhall.org/events/virtual-author-series-rico-petrocelli?date=0

BLOOD DRIVE – Noon – 5 p.m. Donate blood, help save up to 3 lives. Foothills Performing Arts Center, Oneonta. 800-733-2767 or visit www.redcrossblood.org

LIVE STRONG – 1:15 p.m. Cooperstown Senior Community Center invites area seniors for fun exercise program designed for standing or sitting. This week led by Carole. Emphasis will be placed on range of motion, balance, and toning. Brick building behind St. Mary’s Church, 31 Elm St., Cooperstown. coopseniorcenter@gmail.com

CLICK HERE FOR THE LIST OF CANCELLED EVENTS

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Prove you're not a robot: *