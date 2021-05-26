HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Hall of Fame Author Series presents Rico Petrocelli of the Boston Red Sox 05-27-21

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for THURSDAY, MAY 27

AUTHOR SERIES – 2 p.m. Join Rico Petrocelli of the Boston Red Sox for a discussion of his book ‘An All-Star’s Cardboard Memories.’ Free, registration required. Presented by The Baseball Hall of Fame, Cooperstown. 607-547-7200 or visit baseballhall.org/events/virtual-author-series-rico-petrocelli?date=0

BLOOD DRIVE – Noon – 5 p.m. Donate blood, help save up to 3 lives. Foothills Performing Arts Center, Oneonta. 800-733-2767 or visit www.redcrossblood.org

LIVE STRONG – 1:15 p.m. Cooperstown Senior Community Center invites area seniors for fun exercise program designed for standing or sitting. This week led by Carole. Emphasis will be placed on range of motion, balance, and toning. Brick building behind St. Mary’s Church, 31 Elm St., Cooperstown. coopseniorcenter@gmail.com