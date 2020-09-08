HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Hall Of Fame Celebrates Roberto Clemente 09-09-20

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 9

FIELD TRIP – 2 p.m. Celebrate Roberto Clemente day with long time friend and Latina American liaison Luis Mayoral. Free, registration for Zoom conference required. Hosted by The Baseball Hall of Fame. Visit baseballhall.org/events/virtual-field-trip-Roberto-Clemente-Day?date=0

VACCINATION – Noon – 2 p.m. Public is invited to get their flu shot while visiting the Library. Provided by CVS pharmacy, please bring insurance card. Copays will be collected. Cooperstown Village Library. 607-547-8344 or visit www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

RABIES CLINIC – 1 – 6 p.m. Free rabies vaccination for cats, dogs, ferrets. Scheduling for 30 minute intervals to follow social distancing. First come, first serve. Susquehanna SPCA, Rt. 28, Cooperstown. 607-547-4230 or visit sqspca.org/free-weekly-rabies-clinics/