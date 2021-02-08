HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Hall Of Fame Curators Discuss Artifacts From Exhibit ‘Starting Nine’ 02-09-21

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 9

CURATOR SPOTLIGHT – 2 p.m. Hall of fame curators give glimpses of artifacts in the museums collection from each of the five American League Central Teams, featured from the ‘Starting Nine’ exhibit. This exhibit is a great introduction to the 30 MLB teams. Free, registration required. Presented by Baseball Hall of Fame. 607-547-7200 or visit baseballhall.org/events/virtual-curator-spotlight-starting-nine-al-central?date=0

BLOOD DRIVE – 1 – 6 p.m. Donate blood, help save lives, receive $5 Amazon Gift Card. Foothills Performing Arts Center, Oneonta. 800-733-2767 or visit www.redcrossblood.org

BLOOD DRIVE – 1:30 – 6:30 p.m. Donate blood, help save lives, receive $5 Amazon Gift Card. American Legion Post 616, 13 Lake St., Richfield Springs. 800-733-2767 or visit www.redcrossblood.org

FOOD WEBINAR – 2 – 3 p.m. Learn about food, recipes, and nutrition info you can use everyday. This week celebrate National Pizza Day. Free, registration for Zoom conference required. Presented by The Cornell Cooperative Extension. 518-234-4303 x120 or visit cceschoharie-otsego.org/events/2021/01/05/tuesdays-2