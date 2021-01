HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 13

VIRTUAL FIELD TRIP – 1 p.m. ‘Statistics: Batter Up.’ Learn about how baseball statistics are calculated through example of Ted Williams final game of the 1941 season, and other exciting stories. Free, registration required. Presented by Baseball Hall of Fame. 607-547-7200 or visit baseballhall.org/events/virtual-field-trip-statistics-batter-up-2021?date=0