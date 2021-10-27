HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Halloween Stories in the Yager Museum 10-28-21

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for THURSDAY, OCTOBER 28

HORROR IN THE MUSEUM – 6 – 8 p.m. The public is invited for fun evening of spooky readings and performances by Hartwick students, faculty and staff. Free, open to the public, refreshments will be available. All participants must wear masks and be vaccinated. Yager Museum of Art and Culture, Hartwick College, Oneonta. 607-431-4480 or visit www.facebook.com/yagermuseum/

SENIOR LUNCH – Noon. The Otsego County Office for the Aging invites residents aged 60+ for a delicious lunch of shepherds pie, salad, and brownie. Must call 24+ hours in advance. Suggested donation $3.50. Milford United Methodist Church, 113 N. Main St., Milford. 607-547-6454 or visit www.facebook.com/otsegocountyOFA/

ART IN THE DARK – 6:30 & 7:30 p.m. Tour museums galleries of folk & fine art by Lantern Light with guides. Learn some of the mysterious, melancholy, untold stories behind the pieces & discover secrets with ultra-violet light. Limited to 10/tour. Cost, $15/non-member. Masks, pre-registration required. Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1400 or visit www.fenimoreartmuseum.org