HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Hanzolo At Fire Pit Friday’s 06-11-21

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, JUNE 11

FIRE PIT FRIDAYS – 7 – 10 p.m. Get out and enjoy a fun night around the fire with friends, drinks and music. This week features Hanzolo, alternative funk. Brewery Ommegang, 656 Co.Hwy. 33, Cooperstown. 607-280-2900 or visit www.ommegang.com/event/fire-pit-fridays-2021-2/

SYMPOSIUM – 9 a.m. Academics and Researchers come together for the Cooperstown Symposium on Baseball and American Culture where they will present and discuss a variety of topics concerning the game of baseball and how it relates to our culture and society. Registration required for Zoom meetings. Cost, $50/non-member. Presented by The Baseball Hall of Fame and SUNY Oneonta. 607-547-7200 or visit baseballhall.org/events/virtual-cooperstown-symposium-2021?date=0

BLOOD DRIVE – 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Donate blood, help save up to 3 lives. Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 107 Balmoral Dr., West Oneonta. 800-733-2767 or visit www.redcrossblood.org

BLOOD DRIVE – 1 – 6 p.m. Donate blood, help save up to 3 lives. Quality Inn, 5206 St. Hwy. 23, Oneonta. 800-733-2767 or visit www.redcrossblood.org

AUTHOR MEETUP – 6 p.m. Local authors are invited to come meet other authors, share your writing, & build your community. Springfield Library, 129 Co. Hwy. 29A, Springfield. 315-858-5802 or visit libraries.4cls.org/springfield/adult-programs/