HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Hanzolo Virtual Concert  02-20-21

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 20

VIRTUAL CONCERT – 7 p.m. Dance to local alt rock band Hanzolo in the safety of your home this Cooperstown Winter Carnival. Visit www.cooperstownwintercarnival.com for info.

COVID-19 TESTING – 8 a.m. Free rapid testing for people with no symptoms of Covid-19. Appointments required. Oneonta Health Center, 125 Main St., Oneonta. 607-433-6510 or visit www.bassett.org/covid-19

COOPERSTOWN WINTER CARNIVAL – Celebrate the season with fun activities both outdoors and at home. Includes puzzles, contests, crafts, trivia night, food tasting & much more. Visit www.cooperstownwintercarnival.com for info.

BOOK SALE – 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Stop by to pick up a new (or old) book to enjoy or donate your gently used books in need of a new home. Support the Village Library of Cooperstown. Village Board Room, 22 Main St., Cooperstown. 607-547-8344 or visit www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

SOUP & CHILI – 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Stop by the enjoy delicious hot soup and chili this Winter Carnival. Visit www.cooperstownwintercarnival.com for info.

VIDEO – 1:30 p.m. Learn the basics of Video Editing with online class ‘Video Star Series: Intro to Shotcut.’ Library employees will be passing on what they have learned in the past year about video production with this free online video editor. Great for the aspiring YouTuber or media employee. Registration required. Presented by the Huntington Memorial Library, Oneonta. 607-432-1980 or visit www.facebook.com/hmloneonta