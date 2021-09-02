HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Haudenosaunee Exhibit Tour 09-03-21

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 3

EXHIBIT TOUR – 2 p.m. Visit the Haudenosaunee cultural center at the reproduction Mohawk bark house and original Seneca log house for interactive exploration with a museum teacher. Meet at the Kiosk. Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1400 or visit www.fenimoreartmuseum.org

NY STATE FAIR – 7 a.m. – 10 p.m. Come have fun at this 13 day showcase of agriculture, entertainment, education, and technology. The Great New York State Fairgrounds, 581 State Fair Blvd., Syracuse. 315-487-7711 or visit nysfair.ny.gov