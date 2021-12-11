HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Holiday Sculpture Show 12-12-21

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, DECEMBER 12

HOLIDAY SHOW – 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. View works of pottery and sculpture by local artists Marcus Villagran, originally of Los Angeles, and Elizabeth Nields. Dunderberg Gallery, 118 Marion Ave., Gilbertsville. 607-783-2010 or visit www.facebook.com/dunderberggallery/

HOLIDAY MARKET – 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Find handmade gifts from local vendors. This is the market to replace the Harvest Festival. Southside Mall, Oneonta.

SANTA – 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Bring the kids to visit with Santa and make their holiday wishes. Then get some adorable holiday pictures for $10. Southside Mall, Oneonta.

BOOK SIGNING – 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Authors Dana Cudmore and Libby Cudmore will be on hand to sign their books for their fans. Dana Cudmore is the author of ‘Underground Empires: Two Centuries of Exploration, Adventure and Enterprise in NY’s Cave Country’ about the cave explorations of Upstate NY. Libby Cudmore is the author of ‘The Big Rewind’ a NYC murder mystery where the heroine tracks down the killer through a mysterious mixtape. The Apple Barrell, 115 St. Rt. 30A, Scoharie.

HOLIDAY CABARET – 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Holiday cabaret presented in loving memory of Chuck & Rayna Schneider. Will feature informal musical presentations from musicians who worked with Chuck over the years. The highlight will be the Cabaret at 2 p.m. featuring covalist Colby Thomas and composer/pianist Jeremy Wall. The family will be there and will share a video presentation of Chuck & Rayna’s lives. Will also include a buffet, cash bar, more. Reservations REQUIRED! Castle on the Delaware, 139 Stockton Ave., Walton. 315-794-1060 or e-mail msajakh12@gmail.com

SECOND SUNDAY SOUP! – 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Serving homemade soups every 2nd Sunday of month. Takeout only. All are welcome. Donations to Schuyler Lake United Methodist Church appreciated. At The Pantry, 1472 County Hwy 22, Schuyler Lake.

SANTA – 12:30 – 3 p.m. Bring the kids to visit with Santa on Main to make their Christmas Wishes. Santa’s Cottage, Muller Plaza, Main St., Oneonta. 607-432-2941 or visit www.destinationoneonta.com

SANTA – 1 – 4 p.m. Bring the kids and furry friends to visit with Santa and get some adorable holiday pictures with the pets. Santa’s Cottage, Pioneer Park, Cooperstown.

COSTUME DESIGN – 2 p.m. Join costume designer Van Broughton Ramsey, who has costumed Robert Redford, Cecily Tyson, Glenn Close and many more, to learn about the the fun and the challenges of designing clothing for a modern production that is set in the past. Cost, $12/general admission. Munson Williams Proctor Arts Institute, 310 Genesee St., Utica. 315-797-0000 or visit www.mwpai.org/view/exhibitions/current/isabelle-de-borchgrave-fashioning-art-from-paper/874/an-illustrated-presentation-by-emmy-award-winning-costume-designer-van-broughton-ramsey

KIDS PAINTING WORKSHOP – 2 – 5 p.m. Bring the kids to paint a holiday themed still life followed by a mini-party eating the cookies and candies. Open to ages 8-14 (depending on maturity). Parents welcome to shop or take a break. Cost, $60. Limited spots available. The Art Dept., 8 Main St., Cherry Valley. Visit www.facebook.com/Theartdeptny

HOLIDAY LIGHTS – 6 – 9 p.m. The Otsego County Fair presents their 3rd annual drive thru holiday lights event. Cost, $10/car. Otsego County Fair Grounds, 469 Mill St,, Morris. 607-263-5289 or visit www.facebook.com/otsegocountyfair/

CANDLELIGHT VIGIL – 6:45 p.m. Join the Oneonta Chapter of The Compassionate Friends for worldwide service in memory of children who have died in the past year, of any cause. Registration required. tcfoneonta@gmail.com or visit www.tcfoneonta.org

HOLIDAY THEATER – 8 p.m. Enjoy ‘It’s a Wonderful Life, the radio play’ as presented by the Tri-Town theater. Community Cultural Center, 1 Bridge St., Sidney. 607-604-4584 or visit www.facebook.com/TriTownTheatreInc/