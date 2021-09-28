HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: How to grow your garlic 09-29-21

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 29

GROWING GARLIC – 6:30 p.m. Join online class to learn about planting & growing Garlic with the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Cobleskill. Registration required for Zoom. 518-234-4303 x119 or visit cceschoharie-otsego.org/events/2021/09/29/planting-and-growing-garlic

HARVEST CELEBRATION – 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Celebrate the harvest season in 1800s style. walk around the historic village, learn from the historic interpreters and enjoy the activities fall activities from wagon rides, to corn shelling/grinding, and tinsmithing with the blacksmith, and more. Included with admission. The Farmers’ Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1450 or visit www.farmersmuseum.org/event/celebration-of-autumn/

BLOOD DRIVE – 11:30 – 4:30 p.m. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church, 31 Elm St., Cooperstown. 1-800-733-2767 or visit https://www.redcrossblood.org/

VOLUNTEER – 1 p.m. 6 – 8 volunteers are requested to help reseed a 1/4 acre area just cleared of trees. DOAS Sanctuary, Franklin Mountain, Grange Hall Rd. Spur, Oneonta. 607-965-1029 or visit www.facebook.com/DelawareOtsegoAudubonSociety/

TRAP SHOOT – 1 & 6 p.m. Bring out your shotgun and shells for fun afternoon and evening trapshoot. (Weather permitting). Cost, $1/round. Please follow all firearm regulations. Crumhorn Rod & Gun Club, 574 Crumhorn Lake Rd., Maryland. 607-638-9379 or visit www.facebook.com/crumhornrodandgunclub/

BROADBAND – 6 p.m. Join community discussion featuring Peter Oberacker, Assemblyman Brian Miller and Assemblyman John Salka on access to Broadband internet in Springfield Center. The elected officials will be answering questions about NY State Pathways to Broadband internet in rural areas. Springfield Center Community Center, 129 Co. Rd. 29A, Springfield Center. 315-858-5802 or visit libraries.4cls.org/springfield/