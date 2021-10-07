HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Hyde & Shriek Tours Begin 10-08-21

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, OCTOBER 8

GHOST TOUR – 6 – 7:30 p.m. Take guided lantern tour through 200 year old mansion full of spooky stories and restless souls. Cost, $20/adult. Extended walking and stair climbing is part of the tour. Hyde Hall, 267 Glimmerglass State Park Rd., Cooperstown 607-547-5098 or visit hydehall.org

HARVEST CELEBRATION – 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Celebrate the harvest season in 1800s style. walk around the historic village, learn from the historic interpreters and enjoy the activities fall activities from wagon rides, to corn shelling/grinding, and tinsmithing with the blacksmith, and more. Included with admission. The Farmers’ Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1450 or visit www.farmersmuseum.org/event/celebration-of-autumn/

THEATER – 7:30 p.m. Come enjoy a spooky stage production of Shirley Jackson’s ‘The Haunting of Hill House.’ Cost, $20/adult. Presented by Bigger Dreams Productions. Foothills Performing Arts Center, Oneonta. Visit www.biggerdreamsproductions.org