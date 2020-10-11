HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Ice Cream For Columbus Day 10-12-20

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, OCTOBER 12

COLUMBUS DAY

ICE CREAM – 1 – 7 p.m. Enjoy homemade ice cream in fall flavors. Also find fresh Apple Cider donuts, deep fried Pumpkin Pie. Features lots of indoor & outdoor seating for social distancing. Come enjoy scenic views with playhouses for the kids this Columbus Day. Polar Bear Homemade Ice Cream & More!, 5212 St. Hwy. 28 S., Oneonta. 607-434-0148 or visit www.facebook.com/Polar-Bear-Homemade-Ice-Cream-More-538187663021144/