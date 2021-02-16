HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Ice Fishing Workshop At Glimmerglass 02-17-21

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 17

ICE FISHING – 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Bring the kids out to learn ice fishing from State park staff and NYS DEC ‘I Fish NY.’ Free, registration required due to Covid. Glimmerglass State Park, 1527 Co. Rd. 31, Cooperstown. 607-547-8662 or visit www.facebook.com/GlimmerglassStatePark/

COOPERSTOWN WINTER CARNIVAL – Celebrate the season with fun activities both outdoors and at home. Includes puzzles, contests, crafts, trivia night, food tasting & much more. Visit www.cooperstownwintercarnival.com for info.

BOOK SALE – Noon – 6 p.m. Stop by to pick up a new (or old) book to enjoy or donate your gently used books in need of a new home. Support the Village Library of Cooperstown. Village Board Room, 22 Main St., Cooperstown. 607-547-8344 or visit www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

VIRTUAL TOUR – 2 p.m. Zoom meeting featuring walk through of exhibit ‘Highlights of American Folk Art’ with manager of arts education Kevin Gray. Free, registration required. Suggested donation $5. Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1400 or visit www.fenimoreartmuseum.org

INTERNATIONAL NIGHT – 5 – 8 p.m. Enjoy 3-course meal from abroad. This week enjoy dinner from Himilaya. Cost, $20/person. Reservation required. Take-out available. The Otesaga, Cooperstown. 607-544-2524 or visit www.otesaga.com/dining/seasonal-dining

WINTER TRIVIA – 6 p.m. Test your knowledge of winter in the Catskills with the Catskills Visitor Center. 607-278-5744 or participate at instagram.com/catskills.visitor.center