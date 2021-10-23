HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Jack-O-Lantern’s at the Library 10-24-21

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, OCTOBER 24

PUMPKIN GLOW – 6 – 7 p.m. Bring your best Jack-O-Lanter for display on the step of the village library. There will be spooky decorations inside and out, fall treats, and Bruce Markusen telling frightening (but kid friendly) local ghost stories. Everyone is invited. Cooperstown Village Library. 607-547-9777 or visit www.cooperstownart.com

THEATER – 7 p.m. The Afton Community Theater and Tri-Town Theater presents new Broadway hit musical ‘A Bronx Tale’ based on the book by Chazz Palminteri. Follows a boy who must navigate the bronx between the gangsters, his father, and finding young love. General admission, $13. Community Cultural Center, 1 Bridge St., Sidney. Visit tritown.booktix.com for tickets.