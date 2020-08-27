HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Jackie Robinson Day With Baseball Hall Of Fame 08-28-20

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, AUGUST 28

FIELD TRIP – 2 p.m. Celebrate Jackie Robinson Day and learn about this Hall of Fame infielder & Civil Rights Pioneer. Learn about Branch Rickey, the bigotry Robinson faced, his successes on & off the field, and his career after baseball in the Civil Rights Movement. Free, registration for Zoom conference required. Hosted by The Baseball Hall of Fame. Visit baseballhall.org/events/virtual-field-trip-Jackie-Robinson-Day?date=0

OPEN MIC – Enjoy virtual performances from community members, presented by the Glimmer Globe Theater. Fenimore Art Museum. www.facebook.com/fenimoreartmuseum/

BLOOD DRIVE – 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. Donate blood, help save lives. Elm Park Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut St., Oneonta. 800-733-2767 or visit www.redcrossblood.org

LIT LATTES – 10 a.m. Discuss literature, get book recommendations, hear from guest speakers, much more from the Huntington Memorial Library. Visit www.facebook.com/hmloneonta/ to join the discussion.

MUSIC ON MAIN – 6 – 8 p.m. Get outside to enjoy a live performance by The Jazz Tria featuring Tim Iverson. Pioneer Park, Main St., Cooperstown. Visit www.wearecooperstown.com/free-fridays/ for info.

STREAMING CONCERT – 7 p.m. Enjoy virtual live concert presented by Bruce Ward, John McCutcheon, Matt Nakoa, others who were scheduled to perform at the opera house. Support this historic theater on Facebook Live. Benefit for Earlville Opera House. Visit www.facebook.com/EarlvilleOperaHouse/