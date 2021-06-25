HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Jazz Concert at Origins 06-26-21

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, JUNE 26

CONCERT – 7:30 p.m. Kimberley Hawkey to perform mix of songs from Jazz, Broadway, and folk. She will be joined by pianist/vocalist Loren Daniels, bassist Evan Jagels, and drummer Graeme Francis. Music charge, $15. Origins Cafe, 558 Beaver Meadow Rd., Cooperstown. 607-437-2862 or visit www.celebrateorigins.com

PICKLEBALL FUNDRAISER – 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Have fun at the first annual pickleball tournament presented by the Otsego County Chamber of Commerce. Enjoy 15 minute games, guaranteed 3 games with play-offs and championships in each division. Includes free fruit, water, snacks, and more. Cost, $100/team. Neahwa Park, Oneonta. 607-432-4500 otsegocc.com

SUMMER BOOK SALE – 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Browse through used books of many genres, including nonfiction, arts and crafts, children’s books, cookbooks and much more to support your local library. Cost, $1-$2 for most books. Thru July 4. Cooperstown Village Library. 607-547-8344 or visit www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

CIRCUS – 4 & 6 p.m. Bring the kids out for the Zerbini Family Circus featuring Animals, Aerialists, Jugglers, Clowns, and more. Pony rides available 1 hour before. Masks, social distancing required. Cost, $15/adult. Free Parking. 6th Ward Playground, Scramling Ave., Oneonta. 607-434-4419 or visit zerbinifamilycircus.com

JAZZ WORKSHOP – 4 – 5 p.m. Learn about Jazz with performer Kimberley Hawkey. Free, open to all ages. Followed by cocktail hour featuring seasonal small plates and beverages to 7:30. Origins Cafe, 558 Beaver Meadow Rd., Cooperstown. 607-437-2862 or visit www.celebrateorigins.com

LIFESKILLS – 4 – 6 p.m. Teens are invited to learn to cook with Lynn. Menu posted to FB. Seating limited, reservations required. Presented by The Oneonta Teen Center. 50 Dietz St., Oneonta. 607 441 3999 or visit www.facebook.com/oneonta.teencenter

HOME GAME – 7 p.m. Local baseball team Oneonta Outlaws Vs. Saugerties Stallions. Damaschke Field, Oneonta. 607-432-6326 or visit www.facebook.com/oneontaoutlawsbaseball/