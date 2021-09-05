HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Last day of the great New York State Fair 09-06-21

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 6

Labor Day 2021!

NY STATE FAIR – 7 a.m. – 10 p.m. Last day of 13 day showcase of agriculture, entertainment, education, and technology. The Great New York State Fairgrounds, 581 State Fair Blvd., Syracuse. 315-487-7711 or visit nysfair.ny.gov

AUTHOR READING – 7 p.m. Join the Bright Hill Press and Literary Society for online reading of Kirinski’s Life & Times’ a new novel by author David Bachner which follows the stories of a pair of non-identical twins and their adventures through life. Registration required for Zoom meeting. Presented by Woodland Arts Editions. Register through Facebook at www.facebook.com/brighthp