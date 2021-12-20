HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Last Minute Christmas Wishes 12-21-21

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for TUESDAY, DECEMBER 21

SANTA – 4 – 6 p.m. Bring the kids and furry friends to visit with Santa and get some adorable holiday pictures with the pets. Santa’s Cottage, Pioneer Park, Cooperstown.

WINTER SOLSTICE – The shortest day of the year.

FESTIVAL OF LIGHTS – 5 10 p.m. Drive through a winter wonderland featuring light displays created by local businesses, individuals, and organizations. Admission is Free. Neahwa Park, Oneonta. Visit www.facebook.com/FNOneonta