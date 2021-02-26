HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Learn About ‘Beethoven In Love’ With Catskill Symphony Orchestra 02-27-21

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 27

BEETHOVEN CONVERSATIONS – 7 p.m. Tune in for musical soiree ‘Beethoven in Love – Songs and the Only Opera’ featuring pre-recorded presentation on Beethoven followed by live Q&A session with Maciej Żółtowski, Music Director, and Thomas Wolf, Executive Director. Q&A limited to 10 patrons. Please RSVP. Next conversation to be held 3/27 on ‘Beethoven Conspiracy – the Illuminati’. Presented by The Catskill Symphony Orchestra. E-mail cso@oneonta.edu to rsvp.’

LIFESKILLS – 4 – 6 p.m. Workshop for teens to learn skills to help them through life. Presented by The Oneonta Teen Center. The Sol Center, 50 Dietz St., Oneonta. 607-441-3999 or visit www.facebook.com/ClubOdysseyOneonta/