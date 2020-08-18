HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Learn About Iroquois Women In Leadership 08-19-20

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 19

MINI LESSON – Noon. Take 10 minutes to learn a skill, craft, or lesson. This week, learn about Iroquois Women in Leadership with Brenda LaForme. Presented By The Iroquois Indian Museum. Visit www.facebook.com/iroquoismuseum/ for info.

TOWN PLANNING – 1 – 2 p.m. Learn how to lay the groundwork for a towns vibrant future through a Comprehensive Plan with OCCA Environmental Planner Danny Lapin. Free Zoom conference presented by Otsego County Conservation Association. Visit occainfo.org/calendar/laying-the-groundwork-for-a-vibrant-future-the-comprehensive-plan/ for info.

RABIES CLINIC – 1 – 6 p.m. Free rabies vaccination for cats, dogs, ferrets. Scheduling for 30 minute intervals to follow social distancing. First come, first serve. Susquehanna SPCA, Rt. 28, Cooperstown. 607-547-4230 or visit sqspca.org/free-weekly-rabies-clinics/