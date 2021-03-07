HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Learn About Railroads Through Upstate New York 03-08-21

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, MARCH 8

HISTORY PROGRAM – 7 p.m. “Railroads in Schoharie County: Travel from Esperance to Sharon Springs & Middleburgh to Schoharie Junction” with Bob Holt. Free webinar, pre-registration required. Presented by Sharon Historical Society. Call 518-860-5513 or visit www.sharonhistoricalsocietyny.org to register.

WELLNESS CHALLENGE – Ongoing. Start the Spring right. Each week Leaf will issue 3 challenges to Do, Visit, or Find to get you out of the house. Snap a selfie, or a groupie and post it to their page to share the fun. Enter to win chance to win gift cards to local businesses. Complete 2 challenges each week for chance to win a bonus prize of a $75 gift card. Continues through 4/20. Presented by LEAF. 607-432-0090 or visit www.facebook.com/SpringWellnessChallenge/

OTSEGO OCTET – Feb.1 – Apr. 30. Explore local trails at the state parks, forests, and land trust sites. Once you’ve completed 8 of the 12 trails send in a form & $5 to receive the Otsego Octet Patch. Participants are encouraged to post pictures. Visit otsegooutdoors.org/our-challenge/ for info.

DRAGON DATES – 5 p.m. Teens are invited for relaxing evening making cozy, no-sew, knotted lap blankets to round out this frigid winter. Be prepared with scissors & ruler. Register by 3/3 to receive fleece from the Teen Scene. Free, registration required. Presented by the Family Resource Network. 607-432-0001 or visit www.facebook.com/FamilyRN/