HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Learn About The Animals Around Us 01-31-22

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, JANUARY 31

NYS MAMMALS – 6:30 p.m. Youth are invited to learn about the different mammals that live around us in NY State. Open to 4-H members, Leaders, other key volunteers, any youth who wants to learn. Free, registration for online program required. Presented by Cornell Cooperative Extension. 607-547-2536 or visit cceschoharie-otsego.org/events/2022/01/24/4-h-mammals-all-around-us

TAX WEBINAR – 10 a.m. Hop online to learn best practicies for filing 2021 tax returns directly from IRS experts. Ask questions, share information, and find out about changes. RSVP required for Zoom. Presented by the Office of Claudia Tenney. 315-732-0713 or e-mail RSVP_NY22@mail.house.gov

WALKING CLUB – 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. Enjoy a fun walk on Mondays & Fridays. with friends old and new and listen to music of the 70s. Free for members, non-members aged 50+. Clark Sports Center, Cooperstown. 547-2800, ext. 109 or visit www.clarksportscenter.com

BLOOD DRIVE – 12:30 – 5:30 p.m. Bassett Medical Center, 1 Atwell Dr., Cooperstown. 1-800-733-2767 or visit www.redcrossblood.org