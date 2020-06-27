HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Learn Klezmer Tunes 06-28-20

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, JUNE 28

MUSIC – 1 p.m. Dust off your instrument and join Robin Seletsky to ‘Learn A Klezmer Tune’ each Sunday. All levels welcome, registration required. 607-222-5687 or visit robinseletsky.com/livestreams/ for info.

FARMER’S MARKET – 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Stop by for crafts & produce by local farmers and artisans. 3909 St. Hwy. 28, Curry Park, Milford. 607-287-2460 or visit www.facebook.com/groups/2048911982045357/

FARMER’S MARKET – 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Come out for farm fresh produce, crafts by local artisans for sale in the fresh air & sunshine. For your, others safety, please obey all guidelines during the Covid-19 pandemic. Franklin Farmer’s Market, 15 Institute St., Franklin. 615-592-1337 or visit franklinlocal.org