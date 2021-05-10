HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Learn The Story of  ‘Big League Chew’ 05-11-21

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for TUESDAY, MAY 11

VOICES OF THE GAME – 2 p.m.Learn the story of how left-handed pitcher Rob Nelson started Big League Chew from humble beginnings in 1977 to now with 800+ million pouches sold. Free, registration required. Presented by The Baseball Hall of Fame, Cooperstown. 607-547-7200 or visit baseballhall.org/events/virtual-voices-of-the-game-rob-nelson?date=0

BLOOD DRIVE – Noon – 5 p.m. Donate blood, help save up to 3 lives. Foothills Performing Arts Center, Oneonta. 800-733-2767 or visit www.redcrossblood.org