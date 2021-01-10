HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Learn To Research Family History 01-11-21

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, JANUARY 11

HISTORY PROGRAM – 7 p.m. “Learn How To Create Your Family History – Geneology 101” with Bonnie Dailey. Free webinar, pre-registration required. Presented by Sharon Historical Society. Call 518-860-5513 or visit www.sharonhistoricalsocietyny.org to register.

MOBILE COACH – 9 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. Stop by at mobile cancer screening coach for free mammograms, more for women over 40 with no insurance or underinsured. Southside Mall, Oneonta. 1-888-345-0225 or visit www.bassett.org/services/cancer-care/cancer-screenings/mobile-cancer-screening-coach

BLOOD DRIVE – Noon – 5 p.m. Donate blood, help save lives. Donors will be entered for chance to attend the Superbowl in 2022. Quality Inn, 5206 St. Hwy. 23, Oneonta. 800-733-2767 or visit www.redcrossblood.org