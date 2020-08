HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Lecture On Traditional Iroquois Outfits 08-26-20

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 26

MINI LESSON – Noon. Take 10 minutes to learn a skill, craft, or lesson. This week, learn about Traditional Outfits with Teio Elijah. Presented By The Iroquois Indian Museum. Visit www.facebook.com/iroquoismuseum/ for info.

RABIES CLINIC – 1 – 6 p.m. Free rabies vaccination for cats, dogs, ferrets. Scheduling for 30 minute intervals to follow social distancing. First come, first serve. Susquehanna SPCA, Rt. 28, Cooperstown. 607-547-4230 or visit sqspca.org/free-weekly-rabies-clinics/