HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Legends Of The Game Featuring Hall Of Famer Dennis Ekersley 06-30-20

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for TUESDAY, JUNE 30

BASEBALL DISCUSSION – 1 p.m. Virtual Legends of the Game featuring Hall of Famer Dennis Ekersley, pitcher with 100 save & 100 complete games, discussing career, Cooperstown, more during live presentation, followed by Q&A with select participants. Free, Registration required. Visit baseballhall.org/events/virtual-legends-of-the-game-Dennis-Eckersley?date=0 for info.

STORYTIME – 10 a.m. Nurture your childs love of books with stories, songs, action rhymes, more on Facebook Live with Huntington Memorial Library. All ages welcome. Visit www.facebook.com/hmloneonta/ for info.

VIRTUAL BOOK CLUB – 7 – 8 p.m. Read the novel ‘The Taster’ by V.S. Alexander about a young German woman surviving in the Third Reich only to be assigned to be Hitler’s food taster. Then join the group online to discuss with Huntington Memorial Library. Visit www.facebook.com/hmloneonta/ for info.