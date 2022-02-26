HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Listen to New Works by Regional Playwrights 02-27-22

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 27

THEATER – 3 p.m. First released in the 2022 NEXT! Staged Readings of New Works by Regional Playwrights series is ‘Cards and Spinners’ by Dan Smirlock, directed by Lissa Sidoli chronicling 4 nights of friends coming together to laugh, tell stories and air grievances before, during, and after the pandemic. Streaming free on Facebook. Presented by The Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1400 or visit www.facebook.com/GlimmerGlobeTheatre/

SHOOTING SPORTS – 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Stop at the sports club to practice shooting with trap, skeet, or 5 stand sporting clays. Open to the public. Oneonta Sportsmen’s Club, 251 Rod & Gun Club Rd., Oneonta. 607-433-0515 or visit www.facebook.com/OneontaSportsmensClub/

SNOW TUBING – 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Last Day for some winter fun, gliding down a slope on a snow tube. Weather & staff dependent, call Friday for most up-to-date information. Glimmerglass State Park, 1527 Co. Rd. 51, Cooperstown. 607-547-8662 or visit www.facebook.com/GlimmerglassStatePark/

COMEDY – 2 p.m. Bigger Dreams Productions presents ‘A Comedy of Tenors,’ the sequel to Ken Ludwig’s ‘Lend me a Tenor.’ Cost, $20/adult. Masks, proof of vaccination required. Foothills Performing Arts Center, Oneonta. 607-431-2080 or visit www.biggerdreamsproductions.org