HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Listen To Tales At Virtual Campfire 06-20-20

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, JUNE 20

CAMPFIRE TALES – 7 – 8 p.m. Join Harris Memorial Library for themed tales told around a virtual campfire. Visit www.facebook.com/harrislibrary/ for info.

SHOP LOCAL BUSINESSES – Support local businesses during these difficult times. Visit supportotsego.com for list of local businesses online.

ONEONTA FARMERS MARKET – 9 a.m.-1 p.m. For the health of the community, patrons are asked to limit hand-to-hand contact, frequently wash/sanitize hands. Customers can also reach out to vendors for pre-order & market pick-up. Muller Plaza, Main St, Oneonta. Info, www.oneontafarmersmarket.com

COOPERSTOWN FARMERS MARKET – 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Open, requesting all patrons wash their hands before entering, only one person per household should shop, do not touch produce or goods yourself, allow vendors to bag the items for you, pay by credit card if possible or exact change if not, no seating available. maintain social distance of 6 feet, and if you are sick then stay home. 101 Main St., Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. Rain or shine. Info, www.facebook.com/CooperstownFarmersMarket/