HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, APRIL 16

LIVE PERFORMANCE – 5 p.m. – ? Oneonta’s own Tommy Joy performs music from the great American Song Book. Roma’s Ristorante, 25 Union Street, Sidney.

PRIDE ALLIANCE – 7 p.m. Join the Otsego Pride Alliance for fun night of board games, video games, pool, & more. Hosted by Oneonta Teen Center, 4 Academy St., Oneonta. 607-441-3999 or visit www.facebook.com/oneonta.teencenter