HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Make a Wreath with the Garden Club 10-11-21

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, OCTOBER 11

Columbus Day and Indigenous Peoples Day

BIRD SEED WREATH – 7 – 8:30 p.m. Join the Oneonta Federated Garden Club to learn a fun craft to help the birds. Sally Lane and Sabrina Beckerink will demonstrate how to make bird seed wreaths to hang in the garden or give as a gift. A fun hands on program for the first Club meeting of the year. All are welcome. St. James Church, 305 Main St., Oneonta. 607-432-1458 or visit www.facebook.com/Oneonta-Federated-Garden-Club-133855897358767/

CAMPING – End of the Camping season at Glimmerglass State Park, Cooperstown.

HARVEST CELEBRATION – 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Final day of the autumn celebration. Walk around the historic village, learn from the historic interpreters and enjoy the activities fall activities from wagon rides, to corn shelling/grinding, and tinsmithing with the blacksmith, and more. Included with admission. The Farmers’ Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1450 or visit www.farmersmuseum.org/event/celebration-of-autumn/

HISTORY PROGRAM – 7 p.m. “The Adler Hotel – From Heyday to Present Day” with Ron Ketelsen. Free webinar, pre-registration required. Presented by Sharon Historical Society. Call 518-860-5513 or visit www.sharonhistoricalsocietyny.org to register.