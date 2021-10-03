HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Memorial Run in the City of the Hills 10-03-21

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, OCTOBER 3

PIT RUN – Line-up at 10:25 a.m. Run in 28th annual Pit run established to support the “The Ricky J. Parisian Memorial Scholarship Foundation, Inc” provided scholarships to Oneonta High School students continuing their educations. Even features at 10K, 5K, 2 mile walk, a virtual 100K challenge, a fun run for the children, and a post race BBQ catered by Brooks. Cost, $33 for the 10K. See website for details. Neahwa Park, Oneonta. 607-432-8068 or visit runsignup.com/Race/NY/Oneonta/PitRun

BOOK SALE – 9 a.m. – Noon. Find your next good read and support a local library. Masks required. Sponsored by the Kinney Memorial Library. Hartwick Community Center, 450 Co. Rd. 11, Hartwick. 607-293-6600.

HARVEST FEST – 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Soak up Autumn with the Middlefield Historical Association. They will have an exhibit of the history of the hamlet, games and activities like pumpkin painting for the little ones. There will also be a tractor show, an artisan booth to start your Christmas shopping, and the Lucky Draw Auction where you can bid on items donated by local crafters. Food available from Tickled Pink Food Truck. Free, open to the public, donations appreciated. The Old Middlefield Schoolhouse, 3698 Co. Hwy. 35, Middlefield. 607-242-6449 or visit www.middlefieldhistorical.org/events-calendar

HARVEST CELEBRATION – 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Celebrate the harvest season in 1800s style. Walk around the historic village, learn from the historic interpreters and enjoy the activities fall activities from wagon rides, to corn shelling/grinding, and tinsmithing with the blacksmith, and more. Included with admission. The Farmers’ Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1450 or visit www.farmersmuseum.org/event/celebration-of-autumn/

FRANKLIN MARKET – 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Find delicious local produce from the Franklin area, everything from bread to beef to plant seedlings and more. Also, enjoy music in the market from 11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. featuring Thumbs & The Professor performing wide variety of blues, traditional and original tunes. Franklin Farmers Market, lawn in front of Chapel Hall, 15 Institute St., Franklin. Visit franklinlocal.org

WELCOME HOME FEST – 12:30 p.m. Parishoners, new and old are invited to return to church to welcome new Pastor Michael Cambi. There will be food, prizes, games, and more. Must be present to win. St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church, 31 Elm St., Cooperstown. 6075472213 or e-mail office@stmaryscoop.org

THEATER – 2 p.m. Come enjoy a spooky stage production of Shirley Jackson’s ‘The Haunting of Hill House.’ Cost, $20/adult. Presented by Bigger Dreams Productions. Foothills Performing Arts Center, Oneonta. Visit www.biggerdreamsproductions.org