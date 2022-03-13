HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Mushrooms as Food and Medicine with the Oneonta Federated Garden Club 03-14-22

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, MARCH 14

GARDEN PROGRAM – 1 – 2:30 p.m. Join the Oneonta Federated Garden Club for program ‘Mushroom Madness’ with Heather Morse. Learn about their uses for nutrition, healing, and how to make the most of them in everyday life and even how to grow them in the garden. St. James Church, 305 Main St., Oneonta. Visit www.facebook.com/Oneonta-Federated-Garden-Club-133855897358767/

BLOOD DRIVE – 2:30 – 6:30 p.m. Richfield Springs Community Center, Walnut St., Richfield Springs. 1-800-733-2767 or visit www.redcrossblood.org

WALKING CLUB – 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. Enjoy a fun walk on Mondays & Fridays with friends old and new and listen to music of the 70s. Free for members, non-members aged 50+. Clark Sports Center, Cooperstown. 547-2800, ext. 109 or visit www.clarksportscenter.com

SENIOR MEALS – Noon. Seniors are invited to socialize and enjoy good food with the Otsego County Office for the Aging. Enjoy Meatloaf w/Gravy, rice pilaf & vegetables for lunch. Reservations required 24 hours in advance. Cherry Valley Facilities Corporation Cafe, 2 Genesee St., Cherry Valley. 607-547-6454 or visit www.facebook.com/otsegocountyOFA

TAX PREP – 6 – 8 p.m. by appointment ONLY. IRS Certified Volunteers will be on hand to prepare simple tax returns for the 2021 year. VITA site, 2nd Floor Golisano Hall, Hartwick College, Oneonta. 607-431-4338 or visit www.facebook.com/otsegocountyOFA/