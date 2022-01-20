HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Nature Photographer Presents on Story of Bird Conservation 01-21-2022

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, JANUARY 21

NATURE PRESENTATION – 7:30 p.m. Join award winning nature photographer, Scott Stoner, for online presentation ‘Unbroken Wings: A Story of Birds and the People Who Saved Them.’ Free, open to the public. Registration is required. Presented by the Delaware Otsego Audubon Soceity. Visit doas.us/unbroken-wings/

WALKING CLUB – 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. Enjoy a fun walk on Mondays & Fridays. with friends old and new and listen to music of the 70s. Free for members, non-members aged 50+. Clark Sports Center, Cooperstown. 547-2800, ext. 109 or visit www.clarksportscenter.com