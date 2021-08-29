HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Final Music on the Meadow 08-30-21

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, AUGUST 30

MUSIC ON THE MEADOW – 7 p.m. Come out for the final performance of the Tom Hovey Summer Music Festival with music by Lauren Mettler. Bring a chair and blanket, sit in your car, or roam the trails. Enjoy a relaxing evening out. Meadowlinks Golf Course, 476 Co. Rd. 27, Richfield Springs. 607-432-4026 or visit www.facebook.com/Oneonta-Musicians-Association-AFM-443-281548775389405/

NY STATE FAIR – 7 a.m. – 10 p.m. Come have fun at this 13 day showcase of agriculture, entertainment, education, and technology. The Great New York State Fairgrounds, 581 State Fair Blvd., Syracuse. 315-487-7711 or visit nysfair.ny.gov