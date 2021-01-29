HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Oberacker, Local Leaders To Discuss Plans For 2021 01-29-21

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, JANUARY 29

FORUM – Noon. Mohawk Valley legislative leaders meet online to discuss local issues and plans for 2021. Participants will include Senator Peter Oberacker, Assemblyman Brian Miller, Senator Joseph Griffo, Rome Mayor Jacqueline Izzo, more. Presented by The Chamber Alliance of the Mohawk Valley. RSVP to marcie@oneidacountytourism.com or visit www.facebook.com/chamberalliancemv/ for info.

BLOOD DRIVE – 1 – 6 p.m. Donate blood, help save lives. Donors will be entered for chance to attend the Superbowl in 2022. Elm Park Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut St., Oneonta. 800-733-2767 or visit www.redcrossblood.org

WHODUNIT – 7 p.m. Enjoy livestream of interactive theater production ‘Murder At The Speakeasy’ by Frank Marquette about a man opening a speakeasy for his girlfriend to sing at, her rivalry with another singer, and a murder when the police turn up. Audience is invited to collect clues and guess the identity of the murderer for a chance to win a $50 gift card. Cost, $20/household. Presented by Murder Cafe. Visit www.murdercafe.net to register.