HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: ‘Old Russian Style’ Art Tour 01-09-21

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, JANUARY 9

VIRTUAL ART TOUR – 1 p.m. “The Old Russian Style and the Arts of Nostalgia” presented by art historian Wendy Salmond. Explore the making and meanings of works in the ‘Old Russian Style’ through virtual tour of the museum. Free, registration required. Presented by The Russian History Museum. 315-858-2468 or visit www.russianhistorymuseum.org/event/old-russian-style/

LIFESKILLS – 4 – 6 p.m. Workshop for teens to learn skills to help them through life. Presented by The Oneonta Teen Center. The Sol Center, 50 Dietz St., Oneonta. 607-441-3999 or visit www.facebook.com/ClubOdysseyOneonta/