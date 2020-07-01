HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Oneonta Concert Series Online 07-02-20

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for THURSDAY, JULY 2

CONCERT SERIES – 7 – 9 p.m. Live From The Park, Oneonta Summer Concert series to feature Driftwood performing live online. Visit www.facebook.com/oneontarec/ for info.

RABIES CLINIC – 9 a.m. – Noon. Free rabies vaccination for cats, dogs, ferrets. Scheduling for 30 minute intervals to follow social distancing. First come, first serve. Susquehanna SPCA, Rt. 28, Cooperstown. 607-547-4230 or visit sqspca.org/free-weekly-rabies-clinics/

DRIVE THRU – 10 a.m. Families from Laurens, Morris, Edmeston, & GMU schoold districts are invited to take advantage of a drive-thru pantry offered by Northeast Regional Food Bank & Community Cupboard Food Pantry. Please do not arrive before 9:45 a.m. Laurens Central School, 55 Main St., Cooperstown. 607-432-2050 or visit www.facebook.com/ofoinc/

BASEBALL TRIVIA – 1 p.m. Test your knowledge of baseball with Baseball Hall of Fame in virtual game show featuring 9 innings, live virtual audience contestants can draw on for help with tools like polling the audience, ask an audience member, and 50/50. Visit baseballhall.org/events/virtual-trivia-3?date=0 for info.