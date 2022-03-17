HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Oneonta Concert Series returns with  The Lysander Piano Trio 03-18-22

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, MARCH 18

CONCERT – 7:30 p.m. The Oneonta Concert Association presents a performance of the Lysander Piano Trio who won the Concert Artists Guild Competition and has been praised for “incredible ensemble, passionate playing, articulate and imaginative ideas, and a wide palette of colours.” Tickets, $25/person. First United Methodist Church, 66 Chestnut St., Oneonta. 607-433-7252 or visit oneontaconcertassociation.org

WALKING CLUB – 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. Enjoy a fun walk on Mondays & Fridays with friends old and new and listen to music of the 70s. Free for members, non-members aged 50+. Clark Sports Center, Cooperstown. 547-2800, ext. 109 or visit www.clarksportscenter.com

BLOOD DRIVE – Noon – 5:30 p.m. Quality Inn, 5206 St. Hwy. 23, Oneonta. 1-800-733-2767 or visit www.redcrossblood.org

LIVE MUSIC – 5 – 8 p.m. Enjoy dinner and music from the great American song-book as performed by Tommy Joy. Roma’s Ristorante, 25 Union St., Sidney. 607-563-8888

FRUIT BENTO BOX – 5 p.m. Deadline to sign up to receive a Bento Box of Tropical Fruit to explore at home. Free, registration required. Pick up March 24. 1 box per family. A.J. Read Science Discovery Center, SUNY Oneonta. Visit www.eventbrite.com/e/tropical-fruit-day-bento-box-edition-tickets-277048468427

YELLOWSTONE STORIES – 7:30 p.m. Hear about stories from Yellowstone in presentation ‘A Summer in America’s First National Park, with Naturalist and Photographer, Kyle Dudgeon.’ Hear about his journey as an interpretive guide and his experiences among Grizzly Bears, elk, bison, more. Free, open to public. Registration for Zoom presentation required. Presented by Delaware-Otsego Audubon Society. Visit doas.us/yellowstone-stories/

THEATER – 7:30 p.m. Orhpeus Theater presents production of ‘Newsies Jr.’ Set in turn of the century NYC the play follows the tale of newsboy Jack Kelly and his teenage gang ‘newsies’ as they fight big publishing, stand up for what’s right, and ‘seize the day.’ Cost, $20/adult. Foothills Performing Arts Center, Oneonta. 607-432-1800 or visit www.facebook.com/OrpheusTheatre/