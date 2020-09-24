HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Oneonta History Center Auction Online 09-25-20

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 25

ONLINE AUCTION – 10 a.m. This years GOHS benefit auction will take place online featuring about a dozen items. Concludes 9/27 at 9 p.m. Presented by Oneonta History Center, 183 Main St., Oneonta. 607-432-0960 or visit www.oneontahistory.org

PAR FOR PAWS – Come play to benefit homeless, abandoned animals. Golf tournament has been re-configured this year due to Covid-19. Come play all weekend, just mention that you are playing to support the Susquehana SPCA. Admission, $40/person. Otsego Golf Club, 144 Pro Shop Dr., Springfield Center. 607-547-9290 or visit sqspca.org

LIT LATTES – 10 a.m. Discuss literature, get book recommendations, hear from guest speakers, much more from the Huntington Memorial Library. Visit www.facebook.com/hmloneonta/ to join the discussion.

DRIVE-THRU DINNER – 4 – 7 p.m. Stop by to pick up delicious pulled pork dinner to support local fire department. Cost, $7. Edmeston Volunteer Fire Department, 27 East St., Edmeston. 607-965-9834 for pre-order or visit www.facebook.com/EdmestonFire